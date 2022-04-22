 Skip to main content
Madison police searching for man suspected in construction site theft

  • Updated
Shane Manchester.png
Courtesy of the Madison Police Department

MADISON (WKOW) — The Madison Police Department is asking for community help in finding a man that allegedly stole tools, equipment and a video camera from an east side construction site April 9.

According to an incident report from MPD spokesperson Scott Reitmeier, Shane Manchester broke into a construction site at 1859 Aberg Avenue at 4:00 a.m. April 9. Video surveillance showed Manchester stealing from the site, as well as him taking the wireless camera itself.

Still recording, the camera captured Manchester leaving the site and conducting "illegal business." 

If you have any information about this theft or Manchester, you can contact that MPD at 608-255-2345 or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

