Madison police warn about recent phone scam

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison police warned residents to keep an eye out for a phone scam aiming to defraud people by posing as an officer.
A local business reported someone was able to spoof the phone number of the north police district, and pretended to be a lieutenant. The caller said the business needed to pay some fines.
North district Cpt. Kelly Donahue said this isn't an uncommon type of fraud, but improving technology allows con artists to get more creative.
"We're seeing people get a little bit more savvy by spoofing phone numbers. So it looks like the call is coming from a certain number by caller ID. And in this particular case, the person clearly did some research, they knew names of people who worked at the business," Donahue said.
Donahue advised that the Madison Police Department will never try to recoup fines over the phone. If you ever receive a call like this, reach out to your local police station before doing anything else.
Additionally, Donahue said to watch out for anyone telling you to pay fines via gift cards or giving credit card numbers over the phone.
"It's not reasonable to expect to have to pay fines by purchasing gift cards and giving serial numbers, or any kind of numbers, or credit card numbers over the phone. That would never be expected from the police department," Donahue said.