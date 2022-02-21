Man arrested after breaking into woman's home while drunk

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police arrested a man early Monday morning after he broke into a woman's home, and she found him on the couch.
According to an incident report from the Madison Police Department, the woman ran out of her house when she found the man sitting on her couch after he broke in. She called her granddaughter and police after she ran to a park.
By the time police arrived on the scene, the woman's granddaughter had chased the man out of the house, and officers found him just down the street, identifying him as intoxicated. He was arrested on pending charges of trespassing and disorderly conduct.