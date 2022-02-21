 Skip to main content
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 6 PM CST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet
accumulations up to one inch and ice accumulations up to one
quarter of an inch.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 6 PM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the
ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Man arrested after breaking into woman's home while drunk

  • Updated
MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police arrested a man early Monday morning after he broke into a woman's home, and she found him on the couch.

According to an incident report from the Madison Police Department, the woman ran out of her house when she found the man sitting on her couch after he broke in. She called her granddaughter and police after she ran to a park.

By the time police arrived on the scene, the woman's granddaughter had chased the man out of the house, and officers found him just down the street, identifying him as intoxicated. He was arrested on pending charges of trespassing and disorderly conduct.

