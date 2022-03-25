Man arrested for reckless endangerment in Marshall after firing gun into occupied apartment

MARSHALL (WKOW) — Marshall police arrested a man on March 20 after he allegedly shot at an apartment with six people sleeping inside.
According to a news release from the Marshall Police Chief John Nault posted on Facebook, officers responded to the 400 block of Farham Street at 8:06 a.m. March 20 after a woman found a bullet hole in her apartment window. She said she had heard the sound of breaking glass the night before, but didn't know what had caused it.
Investigators found a bullet had gone through the window and traveled through the apartment before lodging in the kitchen wall. There were six people asleep in the apartment at the time, none of them were injured.
Nault said one of the investigating officers saw two people standing on the south side of the apartment building, seemingly looking for something. When police made contact, an officer noticed that one of the men had what appeared to be a gun in his pocket. A search of the pair found a 9mm pistol with a fully loaded magazine, as well as an empty 9mm shell casing nearby.
Police conducted interviews with the two men, finding that one of them, Chance Norquist, 19, had shot at the apartment building on purpose. He said he was not aiming for a specific apartment, but that he had randomly shot at a unit with all the lights shut off.
Online court records show Norquist has been charged with first degree recklessly endangering safety, carrying a concealed weapon and disorderly conduct with use of a dangerous weapon.