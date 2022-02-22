Man arrested for stealing packages from Madison apartment building

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police arrested a man earlier in February after he allegedly stole multiple packages from an apartment building, including medical supplies.
According to an incident report from Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer, officers first responded to Capitol Centre Apartments February 9, following reports of stolen packages. A woman and her son said their stolen package contained medical supplies. Apartment staff told police they had also gotten reports from other residents who had missing items from packages.
An officer took the report and obtained surveillance video from the building for evidence. Two days later, while on patrol, the same officer saw the suspect in the video, James Watts, at the intersection of State Street and West Gilman Street.
Police arrested Watts on potential charges for burglary, cocaine possession and resisting arrest.