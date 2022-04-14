 Skip to main content
Man arrested in Blue Mounds following hit-and-run, chase

VILLAGE OF BLUE MOUNDS (WKOW) — Verona police arrested a man Wednesday afternoon following a hit-and-run in a parking lot and a car chase.

According to a news release from Verona Police Department Lt. David Dresser, police received a call at 1:33 p.m. Wednesday about a black BMW driving erratically on the 200 block of South Main Street. Officers tried to make contact with the driver, later identified as Martin Rodiles-Mendez, 36, of Fitchburg, in the parking lot of nearby Miller's grocery store.

However, he backed into an occupied car and drove off at a high speed, nearly hitting other cars as he did so.

Verona police did not immediately follow him, instead notifying other law enforcement agencies about the situation. The Dane County Sheriff's Office found the BMW near Cross Plains at 4:03 p.m., tracking down Rodiles-Mendez in the Blue Mounds area shortly after.

Rodiles-Mendez was turned over to the Verona Police Department for processing. He faces a pending charge of eluding an officer, and other charges could come down in the course of the investigation.

The Fitchburg Police Department, Cross Plains Police Department, Mount Horeb Police Department and Iowa County Sheriff's Office also participated in the investigation.