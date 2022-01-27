Man arrested in connection to Madison hit-and-run that killed teen

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Police Department arrested a man who allegedly drove into another car January 15, killing a 14-year-old passenger and seriously injuring a 12-year-old passenger.
According to an incident report from MPD spokesperson Stephanie Fryer, Sadarius Goodall is in custody on pending hit-and-run involving death and hit-and-run involving great bodily harm charges. He was has been in custody since the crash on a probation hold.
The crash took place on the 6200 block of Schroeder Road. 14-year-old passenger Jeremiah Broomfield was pronounced dead at a hospital later that night, while his 12-year-old brother suffered multiple injuries, including broken bones. The adult driver was hospitalized with minor injuries. Fryer said all three injured people were in the same vehicle.
Jeremiah's friends, family and teachers came together January 20 for a vigil in his honor.
Fryer said witnesses reported seeing someone run from the second car after the crash.
The MPD is still investigating the crash, as well as whether or not speed or alcohol were factors.