Man dead after CherryVale Mall shooting

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Authorities say one man is dead after a Saturday evening shooting at CherryVale Mall.
Police say the shooting happened just after 7 p.m. and arrived on scene to a man who was unresponsive with several gunshot wounds. That man was later pronounced dead at the scene.
Cherry Valley Police Chief Roy Bethge says there's no active threat to the public because they have a strong belief that the shooting was targeted.
Bethge also says there will be more patrols at the mall over the coming days.