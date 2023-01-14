Man dies in Jefferson County crash after fleeing authorities

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said a man died after crashing his vehicle while trying to flee from a deputy Friday night.
According to a news release from Sheriff Paul S. Milbrath, the incident started around 10:00 p.m. when a deputy stopped to check on a vehicle parked near the intersection of County Road Q and County Road B in the Town of Aztalan. Milbrath says the deputy smelled marijuana and asked the driver to step out of the vehicle.
Milbrath says the driver, who was the only person in the car, then drove away from the scene. The deputy pursued the driver but lost sight of the car. Around 20 minutes later, the deputy then saw the suspect’s vehicle that appeared to have rolled over several times near County Road G north of State Highway 12.
Deputies checked the condition of the driver who appeared to be trapped and without a pulse.
Fort Atkinson Fire and EMS responded to the scene and found the driver was deceased.
The identity of the driver is being withheld while authorities notify his family.
The Wisconsin State Patrol is investigating the incident.