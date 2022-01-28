Man hit by dumbbell while walking dog along Madison roadside

MADISON (WKOW) -- An unidentified driver hit a man with a dumbbell while he was walking his dog along a road Thursday evening.
According to an incident report from Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer, the man was walking his dog against traffic on the side of the road on the 2900 block of Wautoma Way, since that area does not have sidewalks.
The victim was carrying a flashlight when a driver pulled up to him, allegedly angry he was shining the light at his car. Fryer said the dog walker told police tried to jump out of the way when the driver swung a dumbbell at him, but the weight hit him in the back.
The suspect is still at large and the case is still under investigation.