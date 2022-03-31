Man hospitalized following Monona stabbing

MONONA (WKOW) -- A man is in the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries following a stabbing in Monona Wednesday afternoon.
According to a Facebook post from the Monona Police Department, officers responded to an area hospital at 12:43 p.m. Wednesday on reports of a stabbing. Initial investigation showed the incident took place on the 6400 block of West Gate Road.
Officers have taken one person into custody on a parole violation, and there is currently no threat to the community. The investigation is ongoing.