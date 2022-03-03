Middleton man charged with sexual assault, kidnapping of Milwaukee teenager

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Middleton man faces child sexual assault charges after he allegedly kidnapped a 13-year-old girl he met online.
Andrew Stoltz, 23, of Middleton, will face charges for repeated sexual assault of a child, attempted child sexual exploitation, kidnapping, intimidating a victim, causing a teenage child to view sexual activity and 18 counts of bail jumping. All 23 charges carry a repeater modifier.
According to the criminal complaint filed in Dane County Circuit Court Wednesday, a 13-year-old girl had been missing from her Milwaukee home for roughly three weeks when attempts to geolocate her phone showed she was in the Middleton area.
Police in Milwaukee and Middleton continued efforts to triangulate her location through Snapchat data, pinpointing several addresses on the 6900 block of Century Avenue and the 3300 block of High Road. A Middleton Police Department officer was able to identify a man from a photo the teenager sent to a friend.
The officer contacted the man in question, who confirmed that his son, identified as Andrew Stoltz, was in his home on the 3300 block of High Road with the girl. Police responded to the home on August 13 and initially knocked on the door with no response.
Later that night, according to the criminal complaint, the girl received a text message from one of the officers, telling her she was listed as a runaway.
Early in the morning August 14, at about 1:34 a.m., the girl emerged from the house's garage. Police saw Stoltz inside, but he allegedly shut the garage door before they could make contact.
The girl told police Stoltz initially believed she was 19, but learned her real age when driving her back to his home. The two of them had met on Facebook July 4, and he told her he wanted to meet not long after that, but she said she did not have time.
According to the complaint, Stoltz called her a b**** and said he hoped somebody would run her over. She was scared of Stoltz, but agreed to meet him at Kolde Park in Whitefish Bay to get to know each other the night of July 28. The girl said Stoltz was begging her to come stay with him, and threatened her loved ones if she wouldn't.
"He said if she did not come with him he was going to harm her family by cutting their fingertips off and make her watch," officials said in the criminal complaint.
Out of fear for her family's safety, the girl went home to pack her bags, telling her brother she was going to Wisconsin Dells. She did not say anything to Stoltz because she was scared of him.
The girl told police that she and Stoltz had sex within 48 hours of him taking her home, despite her telling him she wasn't ready. The complaint states Stoltz took her to Walgreens shortly after to get a Plan B pill for her to take, as he had not used protection. Stoltz allegedly sexually assaulted the 13-year-old several more times after that, with the girl describing her mindset to investigators as "I can't believe I am doing this with a person like him."
The girl said she had almost gone home one day, going so far as to pack her bags, go to a nearby park and call her mother to say she was coming home. However, she told investigators Stoltz came to the park, threw her bags in the car and threatened to crash his car into a wall if she didn't come home with him. Once she agreed and got back in the car, he allegedly started calling her a b**** again, and insinuated he would've hurt her and her family if she had not come back.
The complaint also states Stoltz also repeatedly got angry when he saw the girl on her phone, going so far as to take it from her and throw it on the ground in anger, cracking it. He also made her take unspecified medication when he saw her staying up late on her phone.
The girl said Stoltz also wanted to take naked pictures of her and sell them. He had previously sent her explicit pictures of himself, including with other women.
Investigators say while he was with the girl, Stoltz was out on bail in another case for allegedly sexually assaulting an acquaintance in 2021. Additionally, he was free on bond for yet another case in which he allegedly sent explicit photos to a girl he believed to be 14 years old. A condition of the latter bond was for Stoltz to have no unsupervised contact with minors.
At this time, Stoltz is not in custody, although an arrest warrant has been issued for him.