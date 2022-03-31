Mineral Point daycare worker arrested in four-month-old child's death

MINERAL POINT (WKOW) — A Mineral Point woman is in custody after a four-month-old child died in early March from injuries allegedly sustained while in her care.
According to a news release from Mineral Point Police Chief Robert Weier, Joanna Ford was the child's daycare provider on February 25, when the child was injured. The child was first taken to Upland Hills Hospital in Dodgeville, before traveling to UW Hospital in Madison via Medflight.
The child died four days later on March 1, and Weier said staff at American Family Children's Hospital determined the injuries were a result of physical abuse. Ford now faces potential charges for neglecting a child with death as a consequence.
The Mineral Point Police Department's investigation is ongoing and they are asking members of the public with information on the care of children in Ford's presence to contact police at 608-987-2313.