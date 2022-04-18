Monona man arrested Saturday after fight with baseball bat on Madison's east side

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison police arrested a Monona man Saturday morning after a fight with a baseball bat outside a clinic on Madison's east side.
According to an incident report from Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer, clinic staff called police at 7:53 a.m. Saturday to report two men fighting outside on the 3100 block of East Washington Avenue. One of them had a baseball bat.
Clinic staff kept the men separated until first responders reached the scene. One of the men had a head injury, and Madison Fire Department personnel evaluated him at the scene.
Police arrested Jesse Ortega, 35, of Monona for second-degree recklessly endangering safety. Fryer said he knew the other man in the fight.