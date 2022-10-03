MPD: 3 arrested after officer spots gun on teen

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison police say three people are facing charges after an officer spotted a teen with a gun on State Street Saturday.
According to an incident report from MPD officer Ryan Kimberley, police were watching a "large crowd of juveniles" in the 500 block of State Street around 10:15 p.m.
Kimberley says when one of them lifted their sweatshirt an officer saw the "grip of a gun tucked into the waistband."
Officers followed the juvenile when they went to the Buckeye Lot with three others and got into a car.
Kimberley says officers arrested a 16-year-old after finding a loaded 9mm semi-automatic pistol with an obliterated serial number, and 1.7 grams of individually packaged crack cocaine.
In addition to the teen, two others could face charges out of the incident. Kimberley said a 20-year-old man was arrested for possessing 33 grams of THC. A 20-year-old ran from the car, and was not arrested but Kimberley says he faces a resisting arrest charge.
A 19-year-old passenger was detained but later released without being charged.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Madison Police Department at 608-255-2345.