MPD finds drugs, gun during stolen vehicle arrest

MADISON (WKOW) — While arresting a driver for stealing a vehicle, Madison police report they also found drugs and a gun.
Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said another local agency informed officers of a stolen vehicle in their jurisdiction.
Officers found the vehicle Saturday on Shopko Drive and arrested the driver.
But, the vehicle wasn't the only thing officers found. Fryer reports officers located evidence of drug trafficking — including drugs such as methamphetamine, cocaine and fentanyl.
Officers also found a loaded handgun — which the arrested man could not have as Fryer says he is a felony offender on probation.
Fryer identifies the man arrested as Deonte Thompson, 31. She says he was arrested on drug and gun charges, operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent, bail jumping and a probation hold.