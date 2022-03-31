MPD investigates armed robbery at west side gas station

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that happened at a gas station Wednesday night.
According to Lt. Jennifer Hannah, officers were called to the Capital Petro Mart on Verona Road at 11:35 p.m.
The clerk told police that a man asked to buy some vape products and cigarettes. When the clerk put them on the counter and told him what he owed, the suspect demanded money. He threatened to shoot the clerk.
The clerk announced that he was going call police and that's when the suspect showed a knife, took the smoking items and ran out of the store.
MPD continues to investigate this incident.