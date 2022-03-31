 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT
TODAY...

* WHAT...Slushy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to
two inches.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until noon CDT today.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

MPD investigates armed robbery at west side gas station

madison police- night

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that happened at a gas station Wednesday night.

According to Lt. Jennifer Hannah, officers were called to the Capital Petro Mart on Verona Road at 11:35 p.m.

The clerk told police that a man asked to buy some vape products and cigarettes. When the clerk put them on the counter and told him what he owed, the suspect demanded money. He threatened to shoot the clerk.

The clerk announced that he was going call police and that's when the suspect showed a knife, took the smoking items and ran out of the store.

MPD continues to investigate this incident. 

Tags

Recommended for you