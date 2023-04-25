MPD: Person of interest in homicide left country with daughter

MADISON (WKOW) — The Madison Police Department released new information about a homicide on the city's west side Monday evening.

In a statement Tuesday, MPD said when officers responded to a shopping plaza on South Midvale Boulevard just north of the Beltline, they found a 43-year-old woman deceased.

MPD didn't release any further identifying information and said the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office will release her name and cause of death at a later date. An autopsy is set for Wednesday.

On Monday, authorities identified Jose Duenas-Quinonez as a person of interest. In Tuesday's statement, MPD now says he was the victim's husband and father of their child. The agency still wants to speak with him.

MPD issued an alert last night looking for Duenas-Quinonez and the couple's six-year-old daughter (formally identified as five years old), but later canceled it. The agency says this is because they learned, with assistance from the FBI, that he left the country with the girl.

MPD reports the Violent Crime Unit is working with the FBI on the investigation.