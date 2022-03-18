Police investigating Madison auto body shop burglary

MADISON (WKOW) -- An unidentified burglar stole money from an auto body shop near downtown Madison Wednesday.
According to an incident report from Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer, the owner of Transmission Latino on the 1800 block of Park Street came in Wednesday morning to find his front door and security cameras damaged with money missing.
He had left the building the night before at 9:30. Police have not identified any suspects as of Friday morning, but the investigation is ongoing.