 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Police investigating Madison auto body shop burglary

  • Updated
police light 1

MADISON (WKOW) -- An unidentified burglar stole money from an auto body shop near downtown Madison Wednesday.

According to an incident report from Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer, the owner of Transmission Latino on the 1800 block of Park Street came in Wednesday morning to find his front door and security cameras damaged with money missing.

He had left the building the night before at 9:30. Police have not identified any suspects as of Friday morning, but the investigation is ongoing.

Tags

Recommended for you