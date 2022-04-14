Police: Monroe man arrested after attacking mother with knife

MONROE (WKOW) -- Monroe police arrested a man Thursday morning after he attacked his mother with a knife, inflicting life-threatening injuries.
Monroe Police Chief Fred Kelley says officers responded to the 900 block of 24th Street at 5:33 a.m. Thursday, on a report of a man assaulting his 63-year-old mother with a knife. Kelley said Ryan Gregory Lewis, 29, drove away from the home only after his brother intervened to defend her.
Lewis' mother was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, while his brother was treated for minor injuries and released.
Green County Sheriff's Deputies found Lewis in his car just blocks away at 6:01 a.m. Thursday. He was booked into the Green County Jail on an initial charge of substantial battery with a knife.
Kelley says intervention by Lewis' brother during the attack helped prevent something more tragic.
"In my opinion, he could very well have saved his mom's life," Kelley says.
Lewis' brother, Derek Lewis tells 27 News he simply reacted when he came upon his younger brother attacking his mother.
"I'm just glad that she's safe," Derek Lewis says.
Lewis says his younger brother was recently in a mental health commitment.
"This last couple of months, he's been having a hard time," Derek Lewis tells 27 News.
But Lewis says he's not known his brother to have a violent nature, nor specific animosity against their mother.
"I'm hopeful that he gets the help he needs," Derek Lewis says.
Green County Court records show Ryan Lewis last year successfully completed the terms of a deferred prosecution agreement after being found responsible for illegally possessing drugs and paraphernalia.