Postal worker arrested after allegedly working while intoxicated

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison Police arrested a postal delivery driver for operating while intoxicated Thursday after witnesses reported seeing him stumbling and falling near an apartment building on the city's east side.
According to an incident report from MPD spokesperson Stephanie Fryer, officers pulled over the mail truck around 4:30 p.m. on the 1900 block of Atwood Avenue Thursday. Officers said the driver's head was slumped over when they came up to his vehicle.
The responding officers reported the man smelled like intoxicants, and his speech was slurred. Police also conducted field sobriety tests.
"The driver failed field sobriety tests. He also stated 'it's because I'm intoxicated' when he was unable to finish one of the tests," Fryer said in the report.
The driver was arrested for first-offense OWI.