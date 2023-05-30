Richland Co. authorities investigating death with 'suspicious circumstances'

CAZENOVIA, Wis. (WKOW) — The Richland County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a man at a campground.
In a press release, Chief Deputy Aaron Wallace says Cazenovia EMS was called to the Bunker Hill Campground on May 25 around 9:30 a.m. for a report of an unresponsive man. After EMS arrived, first responders realized the man was dead.
Wallace said during the investigation, the agency determined there were "suspicious circumstances" surrounding the man's death. That investigation is still ongoing.
The sheriff's office has requested help from the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, the State Crime Lab, Wisconsin State Patrol and the Richland Center Police Department.
Wallace said there is no danger to the public.