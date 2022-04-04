Six teens arrested after allegedly stealing, crashing car

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison police arrested six teenagers Saturday morning after allegedly stealing a car during a residential burglary.
According to a news release from Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer, officers responded to the 9600 block of Shadow Ridge Trail at 7:15 a.m. Saturday after a man called and reported that somebody broke into his house and stole his car. Later that morning, police received a call that a car had gone off the road on the eastbound Beltline onramp from South Gammon Road.
Fryer said witnesses saw a group of teenagers running away from the car after it went off the road. Most of the teens were taken into custody nearby, but one teen was arrested at West Towne Mall after running from police.
Three of the teens, identified as a 14-year-old boy, 16-year-old boy, and 16-year-old girl, were taken to the Juvenile Reception Center. Fryer said the girl admitted to driving the car and causing the crash.
Another three, identified as a 16-year-old boy, 15-year-old boy and 17-year-old boy were released to adults.
One of the teens released to an adult had a BB gun on him when he was arrested. The six may face charges for burglary and operating a motor vehicle without consent, as well as unrelated juvenile warrants.