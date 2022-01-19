Sun Prairie police investigating armed burglary of home

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- The Sun Prairie Police Department are investigating two armed people allegedly breaking into a home Tuesday night.
According to a press release from Lieutenant Ryan Cox, two armed people entered a home on the west side at roughly 11:00 p.m. Tuesday. He said the investigation so far suggests the pair were looking for unlocked doors and entered a home after finding one. The two suspects did not interact with the homeowners, and both of them left the scene in a vehicle.
"The Sun Prairie Police Department urges everyone to remember to check all doors and windows before leaving your residence or going to sleep for the night. A good plan is to verify your garage door is closed, any vehicles are locked, and all doors including the garage service door are locked," Cox said in the release.
This is considered an active investigation, and anyone with information on this burglary is asked to contact the SPPD non-emergency line at 608-837-7336.