Suspect in Vilas Zoo donation box theft arrested

Weather Alert

...Periods of Moderate to Heavy Snow Showers This Afternoon And Evening... Look for scattered snow showers to develop this afternoon and linger into this evening across south central and southeast Wisconsin. Some rain showers may mix in at times. Periods of moderate to perhaps heavy snow showers are possible across the area this afternoon and evening. Expect sudden reductions in visibility to 1 mile or less, along with wind gusts of 40 to 45 MPH. There may be light, slushy snow accumulations on roads, as temperatures drop during this period. These conditions may affect the late afternoon and evening commute. Those traveling this afternoon and evening should remain weather aware, and be prepared to slow down.