Suspect in Vilas Zoo donation box theft arrested

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison police arrested a man Wednesday in connection with a theft from a donation box at Henry Vilas Zoo last June.
According to an incident report from Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer, officers arrested Carlos Davis, 37, of Madison on a potential burglary charges and a Department of Corrections hold.
Davis allegedly broke into the Henry Vilas Zoo gift shop on June 26, 2021 at 11:35 p.m. When police responded to the scene, private security was already investigating the burglar alarm. Security footage showed a man coming into the gift shop and stealing money from the donation box.
Davis was arrested on the 2900 block of Dryden Drive.