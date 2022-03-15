Teenager cited for OWI after five injured in Madison east side crash

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison police has cited a 14-year-old boy Monday night after he allegedly t-boned another car while driving drunk.
According to an incident report from Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer, officers responded to the 300 block of North Sixth Street at 9:45 p.m. Sunday, finding a car pinned up against a retaining wall and a nearby SUV with heavy damage.
The SUV's driver, a 21-year-old woman, told police another car ran a stop sign and t-boned her vehicle. She had three passengers in her vehicle, two of which were trapped in the backseat, according to Madison Fire Department.
A 14-year-old boy admitted to police to driving the other vehicle, which police found to be "full of open intoxicants." He had one passenger, a 16-year-old riding in the front passenger seat.
In all, five people, both drivers and three passengers, were admitted to local hospitals, although none of their injuries are expected to be life-threatening.
The 14-year-old was released to his parents with a citation for first-offense OWI and operating without a license.