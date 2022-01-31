'This hits close to home': MMSD superintendent reacts to shooting after Beloit basketball game

MADISON (WKOW) — MMSD Superintendent Dr. Carlton Jenkins penned a statement Monday offering his condolences following a deadly shooting outside Beloit Memorial High School Saturday night.
Beloit Police Chief Andre Sayles said in a press conference the shooting took place around 8:55 p.m. after a basketball game at the high school. Beloit was playing La Follette High School.
A 19-year-old Beloit man has been identified as the victim; he died at a hospital after being dropped off.
"We are grieving, along with the School District of Beloit, over the senseless and violent tragedy which occurred in the parking lot of Beloit Memorial High School Saturday night, where a former Beloit student lost his life due to gun violence. This incident hit close to home, as it occurred just outside the building where our own La Follette High School boys basketball team and families had just finished enjoying the game.
Although we are grateful and relieved all of our MMSD students were kept safe, these senseless acts of violence have a ripple effect, impacting the basic fabric of all our school communities. As we continue supporting our La Follette students, our hearts break for the Beloit school community, and we ask you to join us in keeping them in our thoughts in the upcoming days," Jenkins said in his statement.
If you have any information about the shooting, contact the Beloit Police Department at 608-364-6823. This line is staffed 24 hours a day.