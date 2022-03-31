Tomah powerlifting coach arrested for sexual contact with student

TOMAH (WKOW) — A powerlifting coach in Tomah has been arrested on pending charges for sexual assault of a student.
According to a Facebook post from the Tomah Police Department, Tomah High School and the police were notified of a coach allegedly having sexual contact with a student March 29. Following an investigation, police arrested the high school's powerlifting coach, Kaitlyn Sankey, 26, of Elroy.
Sankey faces potential charges for sexual assault of a child by a school staff person and indecent exposure.
"The Tomah Police Department and the Tomah Area School District have been in direct communication throughout this investigation. This is an ongoing investigation," Tomah assistant police chief Eric Pedersen said in the post.