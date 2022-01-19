Tractor reported stolen from Juneau County

ARMENIA TOWNSHIP (WKOW) -- The Juneau County Sheriff's Office is reporting a tractor last seen in a rural part of the county in December as stolen.
According to an alert from the Wisconsin Crime Alert Network, the red 1953 Farmall Brand Super H tractor was last seen in Armenia Township in December. It was reported stolen January 11.
The alert said the rear fenders of the tractor have extensions on them that are slightly bent upward due to the brackets being bent. The tractor also has a "fairly new" Interstate brand battery in it held on by bungee straps. The tractor is said to be in good running order.
If you have any information on the tractor's whereabouts, please contact the Juneau County Sheriff's Department at 608-847-5649 and ask to speak with Detective Shaun Goyette.