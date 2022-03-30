 Skip to main content
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO NOON CDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches
northwest of a line from Dodgeville to Madison to western
Sheboygan county, and 1 to 3 inches elsewhere.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 4 AM to noon CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions with accumulating
snow and slush. The hazardous conditions could impact the
morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Moderate to heavy, wet snow for a 2 to 3
hour period of time is expected to fall during the morning
commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Two deputies injured after resident attack in Madison City County Building Jail

  • Updated
Madison, Dane County, City-County building

MADISON (WKOW) -- One Dane County Sheriff's deputy was briefly hospitalized and another injured after a jail resident attacked them Tuesday morning.

According to a news release from Dane County Sheriff's Captain Kerry Porter, the two deputies were performing wellness checks in a cell block at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. Porter said Timothy Thomas, 32, of Portland, Oregon, who is being held in Dane County by US Marshals pending federal charges, attacked them "without provocation or any indication Thomas was agitated or upset."

More deputies responded to subdue Thomas and apply restraints to keep him under control. Two charges against Thomas for battery to a law enforcement officer will be referred to the District Attorney's office.

Both officers were injured in the incident, with one briefly going to the hospital before being released following an evaluation.