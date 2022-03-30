Two deputies injured after resident attack in Madison City County Building Jail

MADISON (WKOW) -- One Dane County Sheriff's deputy was briefly hospitalized and another injured after a jail resident attacked them Tuesday morning.
According to a news release from Dane County Sheriff's Captain Kerry Porter, the two deputies were performing wellness checks in a cell block at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. Porter said Timothy Thomas, 32, of Portland, Oregon, who is being held in Dane County by US Marshals pending federal charges, attacked them "without provocation or any indication Thomas was agitated or upset."
More deputies responded to subdue Thomas and apply restraints to keep him under control. Two charges against Thomas for battery to a law enforcement officer will be referred to the District Attorney's office.
Both officers were injured in the incident, with one briefly going to the hospital before being released following an evaluation.