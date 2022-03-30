 Skip to main content
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO NOON CDT
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches
northwest of a line from Dodgeville to Madison to western
Sheboygan county, and 1 to 3 inches elsewhere.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 4 AM to noon CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions with accumulating
snow and slush. The hazardous conditions could impact the
morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Moderate to heavy, wet snow for a 2 to 3
hour period of time is expected to fall during the morning
commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Two hospitalized after Wisconsin Dells shooting

  • Updated
Wisconsin Dells shooting

The Denny's restaurant and Best Western hotel on South Frontage Road.

WISCONSIN DELLS (WKOW) -- Two people were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds after a shooting in the Wisconsin Dells early Wednesday morning.

According to a news release from Wisconsin Dells police chief Nicholas Brinker, police and EMS responded to the Denny's restaurant and Best Western hotel on South Frontage Road for two people with gunshot wounds at 6 a.m. Both of them were hospitalized and are reportedly in stable condition.

Brinker said initial investigation shows the shooting itself happened on the 600 block of Vine Street. Officers found a bullet casing in that area as well.

Police have identified a suspect in the case, but are not naming them or the victims at this time, citing the "sensitive nature" of the investigation.

The Lake Delton Police Department, Columbia County Sheriff's Office and Sauk County Sheriff's Office have all assisted with the investigation, along with "other state and federal resources."

