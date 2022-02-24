Two Iowa County teens charged with stalking, inappropriate sexual contact with younger student

VILLAGE OF HIGHLAND (WKOW) — Two Iowa County teenagers are facing charges for stalking and underage sexual activity after being accused of repeatedly grabbing a younger student by his genitals.
According to two criminal complaints, the grabbing began in December 2021. A sophomore at Highland Schools, identified as John Doe, came home from school December 17 and told his parents an older student had come up to him and grabbed his penis.
Initially, Doe asked his parents to not do anything about it because he thought the situation would resolve itself. However, the grabbing continued, and Doe said a second older student began taking part as well. Four days after the initial incident, Doe's mother reached out to the school principal to address the situation, but didn't hear anything back.
She then followed up with the school superintendent, meeting with him for two hours that same night. The morning after, Doe received a text message from the first boy saying he was sorry for grabbing him.
Doe told investigators that after his parents reported the incident, he was treated worse at school. Other students were calling him names and spreading rumors, and it got bad enough that Doe's parents pulled him out of Highland Schools and are looking to move him to another district.
In an interview with police, Doe said two other students had talked to him about inappropriate sexual contact from the two older students as well, although neither of those students agreed to talk to police. Doe did clarify that he didn't think either of the older students gained any kind of sexual gratification from the touching, and school officials initially described it as "horseplay that went too far."
The older of the two students served an in-school suspension and missed a wrestling field trip to UW-Platteville, but was allowed to continue competing in athletic events. According to the criminal complaint, the student was initially meant to miss a wrestling match as punishment, but his parents disputed it.
His wrestling coach suggested that he miss the field trip instead, and he also would work community service at youth wrestling practices and tournaments for the remainder of the year. Doe's parents felt this was an inadequate punishment, and investigators pointed out a potential conflict of interest in that the school principal's daughter was in a relationship with the student in question.
Neither of the older students accused of groping Doe would consent to an interview with law enforcement.