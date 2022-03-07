Two men injured in Madison drive-by shooting early Sunday

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches with a few 6 inch totals. The snow will continue to wind down through the late morning and early afternoon across southern Wisconsin. * WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast Wisconsin. * WHEN...Until noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Hazardous conditions are expected for the morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&