...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
TODAY...

* WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches with a
few 6 inch totals. The snow will continue to wind down through
the late morning and early afternoon across southern Wisconsin.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until noon CST today.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Hazardous
conditions are expected for the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Two men injured in Madison drive-by shooting early Sunday

  • Updated
Shooting

MADISON (WKOW) — Two men were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries Sunday after an alleged drive-by shooting on Madison's west side.

According to an incident report from Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer, the shooting happened on Odana Road around 1 a.m. Sunday. Fryer said the men told police they left a business on Grand Canyon Drive and soon after another car pulled up alongside them and  started shooting.

Police were dispatched to a Madison hospital after the two men arrived with gunshot wounds. Upon investigating the scene, police found shattered glass and eight shell casings.

The two men's injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, and no arrests have been made.