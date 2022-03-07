Two men injured in Madison drive-by shooting early Sunday

MADISON (WKOW) — Two men were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries Sunday after an alleged drive-by shooting on Madison's west side.
According to an incident report from Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer, the shooting happened on Odana Road around 1 a.m. Sunday. Fryer said the men told police they left a business on Grand Canyon Drive and soon after another car pulled up alongside them and started shooting.
Police were dispatched to a Madison hospital after the two men arrived with gunshot wounds. Upon investigating the scene, police found shattered glass and eight shell casings.
The two men's injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.
The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, and no arrests have been made.