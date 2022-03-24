Two teenagers arrested in connection to Milwaukee Amber Alert

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) — Milwaukee Police have arrested two teenage girls in connection to the abduction of a three-month old baby Wednesday.
According to a Facebook post from the Milwaukee Police Department, a woman let several people stay in her apartment. The woman went to sleep, and when she woke up early Wednesday morning, the people staying there and her baby, Anthony, were gone.
Police responded to her home at 2:17 a.m. Wednesday and launched a search for Anthony, as well as issuing an Amber Alert. In the course of their investigation, police found Anthony unharmed inside a residential building on the 4000 block of North 44th Street around 1:10 p.m.
A 14-year-old and 16-year-old girl were arrested in connection to the abduction. Milwaukee Police also arrested three others on "unrelated charges," identified only as a 19-year-old, 33-year-old and 56-year-old men.
Charges have not yet been filed, but Milwaukee Police said in the press release criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office in the coming days.