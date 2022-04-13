Verona police arrest erratic driver near Mt. Horeb following car chase

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Verona police arrested an erratic driver outside Mt. Horeb following a chase Wednesday.
The driver may face charges for eluding an officer and hit-and-run of an occupied vehicle, according to Verona police. Officials are still investigating the chase for any further charges, and the driver may also incur charges from the Dane County Sheriff's Office.
VILLAGE OF BLUE MOUNDS (WKOW) -- Dane County Sheriff's Office personnel launched a search for an erratic driver following a car chase Wednesday.
According to Lt. David Dresser of the Verona Police Department, police initially responded to a call about a reckless driver in a black BMW Wednesday afternoon. They tried to make contact with the driver in the parking lot of Miller and Son's grocery store on Main Street in Verona, but the driver crashed into another vehicle before speeding away.
Since that incident, the sheriff's department picked up the case, following the driver into the village of Blue Mounds outside Mt. Horeb. Dresser said the search is currently on foot.
No injuries were reported in connection with this chase.