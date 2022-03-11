Video of McFarland youth hockey incident appears to show punch

MCFARLAND (WKOW) -- Video obtained by 27 News appears to show a man punching a teenage fan in the bleachers after a McFarland youth hockey tournament game -- a punch that's led to a criminal charge against the adult.
A person with access to the youth sports streaming service LiveBarn provided the video to 27 News.
Authorities said that Jared Egger, 42, of Hayward committed battery against a 15-year old boy after a 14-and-under youth hockey team beat a Hayward team at McFarland Community Ice Arena on March 5. Egger is former executive director of Hayward Sports Center.
That teen, Cooper Cornish, told 27 News that he was dancing and celebrating McFarland's victory when an adult fan, Hayward, approached Cornish. Hayward was calm at first, but then punched Cornish in the face and pushed him.
A criminal complaint states that Egger denied punching anyone. Egger's attorney said Tuesday that the video shows the boy carrying out an "assault" on a woman with Egger.
But, in a Probable Cause Statement used to support Egger's arrest, a McFarland Police officer says video shows Egger intentionally punching the teen.
The 32-second video obtained by 27 News shows the Cornish dancing on the spectator-side of arena barrier glass, while youth players begin to form lines on the ice to greet their opponents after the game. The video shows an encounter between the Cornish and a woman.
It then shows a man, allegedly Egger, approaching the teenager, and it appears he throws a punch at the boy. The video then shows the teenager being pushed.
Another Hayward fan, Craig Cooper, 41, was also charged with misdemeanor battery after allegedly punching a different teenage fan.
"The kids that were assaulted didn't do anything except celebrate their younger counterparts and future teammates winning the game," said rink manager Christian Blink. Blink said that there is other video of the incidents involving the two, attacked teenagers, but he has yet to decide whether to release video to 27 News.
Authorities said Egger was intoxicated at the time of his encounter with Cornish. Blink said the ice arena has a no-alcohol policy, but some adults brought alcohol into the venue.
Both Egger and Cooper have scheduled dates in Dane County Court in May. Egger's bail bars him from drinking alcohol.