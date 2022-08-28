Watertown police end armed standoff without injury, 1 arrest

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Columbia and northwestern Dane Counties through 415 PM CDT... At 333 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Waunakee, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Western Madison, Middleton, Waunakee, Windsor, Lake Wisconsin, Deforest, Lodi, Poynette, Shorewood Hills, Dane, Arlington, Morrisonville and Interstate 90/94 Interchange. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for south central Wisconsin. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH