Watertown police end armed standoff without injury, 1 arrest

  • Updated
Police Lights 3

WATERTOWN (WKOW) -- The Watertown Police Department and assisting agencies ended a 14-hour standoff, while the original incident started Saturday as a violation of conditions of bond. 

The negotiation began at 4 p.m. when officers were alerted about a man who violated conditions of bond, according to a release by Watertown Police Chief Robert Kaminski.

The Watertown Police Department was assisted by the Watertown Fire Department, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team, and the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team.

Kaminski said, the suspect had and pointed a firearm at police several times and "made numerous comments about engaging police in a gun fight." 

Officers and negotiators talked and texted with the man for nearly 14 hours trying to get him to surrender, according to Kaminski. 

Police reported, at one point the man walked out of the residence and pointed a firearm at officers, and an officer shot back at him but missed.

SWAT team members deployed gas and used distraction devices to get the suspect to surrender, Kaminski said. After all attempts and negotiations failed, officers entered the residence and the man was arrested without further incident. 

The suspect was taken to the Jefferson County Jail for failing to comply with officers’ attempt to take person into custody, according to the police department.

Kaminski said the case remains active as officers continue to process the scene.

The Watertown Police Department reported the name of the officer involved in the shooting and the suspect's will not be released at this time.