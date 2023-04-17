Wisconsin AG charges former Cardinal with fourth-degree sexual assault

MADISON (WKOW) — A former cardinal has been charged with fourth-degree sexual assault for an incident that took place in 1977.
Attorney General Josh Kaul and Walworth District Attorney Zeke Wiedenfeld announced the charge for former cardinal Theodore McCarrick, 92, on Monday.
They say the charge stems from a report made to Kaul's Clergy and Faith Leader Abuse initiative. In a press release, Kaul said the complaint alleges repeated sexual abuse over time. The specific charge comes from an accusation that he fondled the victim's genitals at a residence in Lake Geneva.
“Thank you to the brave survivors who have made reports through the clergy and faith leader abuse initiative,” said Attorney General Kaul. “I encourage other survivors who have not yet reported to consider speaking to the victim services specialist at DOJ who is dedicated to this initiative and to make a report.”
Anyone who has experienced clergy or faith leader abuse, or knows someone who has, is encouraged to report the information to the Department of Justice. Reports can be made online or by calling 1-877-222-2620.