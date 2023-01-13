'You're not on a level playing field': Civil legal organizations receive $50,000 from Packers Social Justice Grants

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Green Bay Packers have announced the nonprofits receiving a $50,000 reward and one of them is housed in Madison.
We've all heard the Miranda Rights being read to someone. You have the right to remain silent. You have the right to an attorney, if you can't afford one, one will be appointed to you.
"That's only true if you're convicted of a crime," Rachel Fox Armstrong with Legal Action of Wisconsin said. "So, if you're a victim of a crime, you don't have a right to an attorney. If you're being sued by a debt collector, your landlord, having an issue with your public benefits. You're facing those problems alone.
Legal Action of Wisconsin is the largest non-profit in the state providing free legal services to people living in poverty. They partner with Madison-based Wisconsin Equal Justice Fund in order to finance these legal services.
Executive Director of WEJF, Aly Lynch, says leveling the legal playing field is one of the keys to a truly equitable justice system.
"What happens if someone is in an abusive domestic relationship," Lynch said. "Or is being hit with a wrongful eviction matter and they might face homelessness, even with young children?"
"If you're facing these legal problems and you're doing so alone, you're not on a level playing field with someone who maybe has an attorney," Fox Armstrong said. "Or just facing a system that can be really confusing to navigate on your own."
Lynch and Fox Armstrong say gifts like the one they've received from the Packers allows them more flexibility with who they can help and the cases they can take care of. While their work relies on grants, they often have specific rules about what or who they can be used for.
"It's the largest gift that WEJF ever received," Lynch said. "But what's really great is knowing how many people's lives can be changed with that $50,000."
Lynch hopes the donation will get them even closer to their goal of justice for all.
"At the end of the day, what we want to see if a legal system where you cannot predict the outcome of a case based on someone's income, based on someone's race," Fox Armstrong said. "It's fantastic that we can all try to make a brighter community together."