Criminal complaint alleges 17-year-old sexual assault suspect made 'uncomfortable' comments to victim

MADISON (WKOW) — A 17-year-old from the Green Bay area has been formally charged with sexual assault in a UW-Madison residence hall in April.
Online court records show Riley Jensen is now charged with second degree sexual assault of an unconscious victim and third degree sexual assault.
A criminal complaint alleges he and two others were visiting a family member who goes to UW-Madison and is friends with the accuser. He and the accuser didn't know each other prior to April 13, the day he arrived in Madison.
Multiple people police interviewed claimed Jensen made sexually inappropriate comments to the accuser, and they thought she was uncomfortable; several stated they were uncomfortable too. The accuser confirmed this assessment to police but said she didn't feel scared of Jensen.
The criminal complaint alleges the sexual assault took place in the early morning hours of April 15, after a night out. Jensen and several others went to Wando's bar, the victim to a sorority or fraternity formal, but all arrived back to the dorm at about the same time.
Police learn the accuser seemed intoxicated when she arrived at the dorm, but she told police she was coherent and didn't forget anything, claiming she hadn't eaten for a long time prior to drinking causing issues with her blood sugar. The accuser fell asleep on the futon in her friend's dorm room, Jensen's relative's room, and woke up to Jensen sexually assaulting her.
Jensen denies sexually assaulting the accuser and making sexual comments to her. The criminal complaint alleges he went into the room where the accuser was sleeping to get something out of his bag and told police he was "taken aback" when she woke up and started accusing him.
Jensen failed to appear at his initial appearance Monday, and an arrest warranted has been issued.