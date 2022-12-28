Criminal complaint details police encounter with man racing around grocery store parking lot

MADISON (WKOW) -- After a man raced around a grocery store parking lot while his girlfriend was inside getting him a birthday cake, his girlfriend said she "didn't know what possessed him" to get behind the wheel of her car, according to a criminal complaint.

The complaint states Madison police arrived at a HyVee on E. Washington Avenue around 9 a.m. after a store manager reported a Buick was doing laps around the parking lot, nearly hitting pedestrians and parked cars.

By the time officers arrived, the driver -- who they identified as Charles Hannon, 34 -- was parked. Officers asked him to roll down his window, at which point the complaint states he locked the car doors.

When Hannon refused to roll down his windows or get out of the vehicle, officers got road spikes and placed them in front of the vehicle. The complaint states Hannon then started the vehicle and pulled away, despite an officer's warnings to not do so and that the spikes would flatten the car's tires.

The complaint states Hannon did another lap around the lot with two flat tires and pulled back in front of the squad cars in the same spot he was before.

Officers eventually managed to get Hannon out of the vehicle with the help of his girlfriend, who had come out of the store.

According to the complaint, Hannon's girlfriend said he "seemed fine" when they left for the store, and she "didn't know what possessed him" to get behind the wheel. She said Hannon may have been under the influence from the alcohol he had around 1 a.m. that morning.

The complaint details a number of reports of people stating how Hannon nearly hit them or their vehicle while he was driving around the parking lot.

Hannon has been charged with second-degree recklessly endangering safety and obstructing an officer. If convicted, he may serve up to 19 years in prison and be fined $35,000.

During a Dane County Court appearance Wednesday, a court commissioner set Hannon's bail at $700. The commissioner said the bail takes into account additional, misdemeanor charges filed against Hannon because police said Hannon attacked a man at a Madison day shelter and stole his phone.

In court, Hannon claimed his grocery store driving meant no harm.

"[The]26th was my birthday, and I was just enjoying," Hannon said. "I didn't try to hit anyone or anything like that."

Hannon is scheduled to appear in court again next month.