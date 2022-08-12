Criminal complaint explains how Madison Police identified Fitchburg man as suspect in July homicide

MADISON (WKOW) — A criminal complaint filed charging a man in the killing of a teenager in Madison shows how police connected the two scenes and the suspect.
Aquille Lowe, 27, of Fitchburg, was charged on July 29 in connection to the homicide of Laron Bynum, 18, of Milwaukee. The charging document remained sealed until Thursday, two days after Lowe waived extradition in an Ohio court.
Previously, Madison Police officials explained the location where Bynum was found shot in a white Kia, Vahlen Street, and another scene on nearby Vera Court were related. The criminal complaint explains how police made that connection.
Connecting the two scenes
According to the criminal complaint, after police arrived and began processing the scene on Vahlen Street, Detective Shawn Kelly met with a homeowner on Winchester Street. The homeowner called dispatch around 11:23 a.m., reporting a woman knocked on the door claiming she had been shot at.
The homeowner told Kelly he heard two or three gun shots before the woman knocked on his door and also saw a man running through his yard around the same time.
The woman initially told Kelly she was walking in the area of Vahlen Street and North Sherman Avenue when she heard "gunshots and loud cars."
But, during an interview with police later on the same day with Savion Grant, who was charged in the stolen car case related to the shooting, she said she was in the Kia with Grant and Bynum at the time of the shooting.
The woman told police Grant picked her up, and they drove to Vera Court, where Bynum got in the backseat. She says then a Nissan SUV pulled up and "began firing" at them, which is when they drove away. The Nissan continued to follow them, and she left the car after hearing another gunshot.
Grant said he ran from the car when it stopped working on Vahlen Street, and he saw the suspects catch up. He told police he "did not know why someone was shooting at them."
Identifying Lowe as a suspect
Surveillance video played a significant role in how Madison Police identified suspects in this case.
The role of video began on the day of the shooting, when police reviewed video from surveillance cameras of an apartment complex on Vera Court.
According to the criminal complaint, the video shows a "person dressed in a gray hooded sweatshirt, gray pants, and carrying a handgun" getting out of the rear passenger side of the Nissan before firing into the Kia. The video also reportedly shows someone firing towards the Kia after rolling down the rear driver's side window.
On the same day, a Detective Sergeant spoke with the owner of the Nissan, who said it was rented out on the day of the shooting for $100. She turned the vehicle over at Leopold Way. During a phone call organizing the rental, the owner said she heard a man in the background "identify himself as 'Aquille'."
Detective Justin Cumley reviewed video of a stairway lobby of a building on Leopold Way, which the criminal complaint says shows Lowe and two other men, identified by the initials VLW and CDB, around 10:48 a.m. The criminal complaint notes the clothes Lowe is wearing, along with his build, "appear identical to the shooter exiting the Nissan Rogue."
The man identified as VLW as arrested for an extraditable Illinois Department of Correction Warrant on July 28. He admitted in an interview with police to being in the Nissan but said he wasn't involved in the shooting.
According to the complaint, VLW said he agreed to searching for the stolen white Kia and was sat between Lowe and CDB. He said Lowe and CDB got out of the car at Vera Court and said he heard gunshots before the two men returned to the car, and they drove away.