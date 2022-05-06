Criminal complaint provides new details on night of Lily Peters' death

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WKOW) — A recently unsealed criminal complaint gives new insight into what happened the night Lily Peters was killed.
Chippewa County Circuit Court Judge Benjamin Lane granted a request for the criminal complaint to be unsealed during the 14-year-old suspect's second court hearing Thursday.
The complaint states police interviewed the suspect April 26, the day after someone searching for Lily found her body and two days after her father reported her missing.
The boy told authorities he helped Lily get her bike, which she rode while he rode a hoverboard. The criminal complaint states the suspect said "when they left the house it was already his intention to rape and kill" Lily, which is something the Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell indicated during the suspect's first court appearance.
The suspect attacked Lily after asking her to go "exploring off the trail." He allegedly hit her with a large stick and strangled her until he thought she died before attempting to have sex with her.
When authorities located Lily's body, they noted blunt force trauma injuries and that she was missing clothing. Preliminary results from Lily's autopsy note blunt force trauma on her face and "biological evidence consistent with sexual assault."
The suspect stated he became scared and left, returning home to shower and put his clothes in the laundry but later returned to the trail after Lily was reported missing and attempted to "hide her better."
The suspect is currently being held on a $1 million cash bond and will appear in court again in June.