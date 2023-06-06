Criminal Justice Coalition supports funding the Wisconsin State Crime Lab budget

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Criminal Justice Coalition stood in support of fully funding the Wisconsin State Crime Lab budget request on Tuesday.
The coalition is a collaboration of the State Public Defender's Office, Wisconsin District Attorney's Association, Association of State Prosecutors, Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) and the State Court's Office.
The group is in support of the Wisconsin DOJ's budget request to support the Wisconsin Crime Laboratories by funding 10 additional DNA analysts, 4 additional toxicologists and 2 additional Crime Scene Response Unit members.
Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul said the crime lab plays a critical role in the justice system around the state and needs the resources.
"Crime Lab professionals help solve complex crimes, including homicides, sexual assaults, drug related offenses and a number of other crimes," Kaul said.
Attorney General Kaul also said these funds will go a long way toward helping the state.
"Making these investments can help ensure that our crime lab continues to play the vital role it does in the justice system to ensure that evidence is being tested efficiently and that we are doing as much as we can for public safety," he said.
The Joint Committee on Finance will meet on Thursday to talk about the proposal.