Cross Plains custodian wins runner-up in national 'Custodian of the Year' competition

CROSS PLAINS, Wis. (WKOW) -- A Cross Plains custodian got a nice surprise Thursday morning.

Rodney Esser -- better known as "Mr. Peanuts" -- is a runner-up in the National Cintas Custodian of the Year contest.

To celebrate his hard work and commitment to Park Elementary School, he won $1,000 and a trip to Las Vegas.

Mr. Peanuts shared some heartfelt words at the celebration the school had for him.

"It's been just an honor, it's been a pleasure to work with the Cross Plains community, committed investment or your school district," he said.

Esser said he's never had a bad day in the 58 years he's been at the school.