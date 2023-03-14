Cross Plains elementary school custodian in running to win Custodian of the Year

CROSS PLAINS (WKOW) — Cross Plains' own Rodney "Mr. Peanuts" Esser is in the running to win Custodian of the Year!
Esser says Cross Plains Park Elementary holds a special place in his heart. The school's built on land his family used to farm, and he's been working there for decades — 58 years, in fact.
Esser started a program at the school decades ago to assist kids in the district who need extra financial help. The program gives students summer jobs and teaches them how to open savings accounts.
He also teaches students how important trees are, planting them with students and showing the role they play.
And in his 58 years, Mr. Peanuts has never missed a first day of school.
The Middleton Cross Plains Area School District says Esser is a local hero and wants help in having him recognized as America's best custodian.
You can vote for Mr. Peanuts online until Friday, April 14.
The winner will receive $10,000 cash, $5,000 in Cintas and Rubbermaid products and training valued at $30,000 — so $45,000 in total value. The top three finalists will also have an all-expense paid trip to Las Vegas.