Cross Plains man sentenced to 7 years in federal prison for distributing child pornography

MADISON (WKOW) —
Jake Blankenheim, 48, of Cross Plains was sentenced Thursday, according to a release by the Office of Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin. Blankenheim pleaded guilty in April 2022.
According to O'Shea, the FBI learned of Blankenheim's online distribution of child pornography after he shared photos of child porn with an undercover officer online on a file sharing site called Gigatribe.
Agents then executed a search warrant at the Blankenheim's home, where they found two computer hard drives containing additional files of child pornography.
O'Shea said through forensic examination, authorities found were over 3,000 photos and videos of child pornography in these hard drives, files that depicted the sexual abuse of infants and toddlers. The examination also revealed that Blankenheim had traded and discussed child pornography on Gigatribe for several years.
In sentencing Blankenheim, Chief U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson gave a sentence above the 5-year mandatory minimum because of the length of time the Blankenheim was involved in the trading and viewing of child pornography.
Judge Peterson noted that the defendant’s recirculation of child pornography has "real consequences for the victims in those images, who continue to suffer harm as images of their abuse are further shared," according to the release.