Cross Plains police investigating after identity thief orders smartphones

CROSS PLAINS (WKOW) -- The Cross Plains Police Department is asking for help identifying a man who reportedly stole someone's identity then used the identity to buy three cellphones.
Detective Kim Ready said the initial report came in on Monday.
The complainant said someone stole his identity and bought three iPhone 14s through AT&T and had them delivered to the Cross Plains Walgreens.
On Thursday, Dec. 29, around 3:30 p.m., Ready said the suspect picked up the three phones from Walgreens.
Anyone with information about this incident should contact the Cross Plains Police Department at 608-798-4100.