CrossFit Games to stay in Madison for 2023

MADISON (WKOW) — CrossFit Games officials say they are keeping the 2023 CrossFit Games in Madison.
Justin Bergh, General Manager of CrossFit Sports, made the announcement in a virtual press conference on Thursday.
"We're actually really happy to announce that we will be extending the host city for the CrossFit Games finals for one more year to Madison, Wisconsin," Bergh said. "We've been really pleased with the city. It's a terrific fan experience."
Bergh said the city offered a great canvas program with many features within walking distance or a short drive.
"In Madison, it also is going to enable our teams to really focus on this year and next year as we lay out the season format that we feel comfortable with, for 2023 and beyond," Bergh said.
The 2022 CrossFit Games are set to kick off on August 3 and last through August 7.