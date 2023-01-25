CrossFit games will return to Madison in 2024

MADISON (WKOW) — The NOBULL CrossFit games will return in Madison in 2024.
Madison has been the host city for the games since 2017, and officials announced Wednesday that they are coming back for another year.
“CrossFit and Madison have a very special relationship that we are honored to continue for yet another two years, and I know our businesses and residents will welcome CrossFit back in 2023 and 2024 with open arms,” said Destination Madison and Madison Area Sports Commission Vice President Jamie Patrick.
CrossFit officials called Madison an ideal home for the games because of the city's beauty, culture and recreational opportunities.